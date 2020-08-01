STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

An app to find plasma donors

It took just one week for Saiveda Prakash Masetty, a student of Pragati Mahavidyala, Koti, to put the right code and create the Arogya Veda app to connect plasma donors with the donees.

Published: 01st August 2020 09:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st August 2020 12:35 PM   |  A+A-

Saiveda Prakash Masetty

By Manju Latha Kalanidhi
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: It took just one week for Saiveda Prakash Masetty, a student of Pragati Mahavidyala, Koti, to put the right code and create the Arogya Veda app to connect plasma donors with the donees. “I have been seeing WhatsApp forwards and tweets about the need for plasma donors and felt there was a need to put all of them under one umbrella. So I created this,” says this BBA student who is passionate about coding. The idea is to make Covid positive patients to download it and register their details of when they contracted the disease and if they have been diagnosed negative.

At the same time, those who haven’t recovered also will enter the details so that the app can map the region and other details to connect them for faster results. The app was released in Play Store two days ago and has had 500 downloads so far. Now, he wants to improvise it by adding medical stores that have Covid-19 medicines and help people know where they can buy in an instant. Saiveda says that he did not have to spend anything besides $25 for the Google Developer Kit to build this app, but he may have to spend a little more for the backup support in future.

This 22-year-old Santosh Nagar resident who hails from Nalgonda said that he also got to have a video call with Telangana governor Tamilisai Sounderarajan where he could explain how the app works. She promised to look into and take it forward if found useful. “I am also trying to get an appointment with top cop Sajjanar to display the app and explain its need. So far, he has got about 20 requests in the app and he hopes to be able to be a onestop shop for plasma donation details.

— Manju Latha Kalanidhi
kalanidhi@newindianexpress.
com @mkalanidhi

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
plasma donors
India Matters
India’s low virus deaths due to location?
Younger kids can spread Covid-19 just like adults
Image for representation
Coronavirus triggering suicidal thoughts: Experts
Clint Mathew and Jossey Antony (Photo | Express)
Girl falls for movie hero, a blind teacher, & they marry

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
NDRF personnel rescued around 37 people in flood-hit Bhawanipur and Motihari districts of Bihar. (Photo| ANI)
Bihar Floods: Death toll touches 11, govt struggles to battle rising COVID19 cases
NEP Drafting Committee Chairperson K Kasturirangan speaks on 'Behind the making of the National Education Policy' at the 'ThinkEdu conclave 2020' (Photo| EPS/P Jawahar)
What is the National Education Policy: All you need to know
Gallery
Muslims worldwide marked the start of the Eid al-Adha holiday amid a global pandemic that has impacted nearly every aspect of this year's pilgrimage and celebrations. IN PIC: A young woman prays during Eid al-Adha prayers at the historical Badshahi Mosque in Lahore, Pakistan. (Photo | AP)
Eid 2020 in pics: From Hagia Sophia to Jama Masjid, Muslim worshippers use masks, keep distance while offering Eid al-Adha prayers
While some majors like Real Madrid and Liverpool are yet to release their kit for the 2020-21 season, some like Chelsea have already tried it on the pitch while yet others including Barcelona and Juventus have published them for fans online. (Photos by Offcial handles of Arsenal, FCB and Juventus.)
Football kits 2020-21 revealed: Juventus to Arsenal, these 10 jersey designs are among Europe's best for coming season
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp