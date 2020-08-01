An app to find plasma donors

Manju Latha Kalanidhi By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: It took just one week for Saiveda Prakash Masetty, a student of Pragati Mahavidyala, Koti, to put the right code and create the Arogya Veda app to connect plasma donors with the donees. “I have been seeing WhatsApp forwards and tweets about the need for plasma donors and felt there was a need to put all of them under one umbrella. So I created this,” says this BBA student who is passionate about coding. The idea is to make Covid positive patients to download it and register their details of when they contracted the disease and if they have been diagnosed negative.

At the same time, those who haven’t recovered also will enter the details so that the app can map the region and other details to connect them for faster results. The app was released in Play Store two days ago and has had 500 downloads so far. Now, he wants to improvise it by adding medical stores that have Covid-19 medicines and help people know where they can buy in an instant. Saiveda says that he did not have to spend anything besides $25 for the Google Developer Kit to build this app, but he may have to spend a little more for the backup support in future.

This 22-year-old Santosh Nagar resident who hails from Nalgonda said that he also got to have a video call with Telangana governor Tamilisai Sounderarajan where he could explain how the app works. She promised to look into and take it forward if found useful. “I am also trying to get an appointment with top cop Sajjanar to display the app and explain its need. So far, he has got about 20 requests in the app and he hopes to be able to be a onestop shop for plasma donation details.

