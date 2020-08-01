STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Corporator’s husband goes rogue, assaults woman GHMC employee

The Moghalpura police on Friday booked an MIM corporator’s husband for assaulting, verbally abusing and threatening to kill a GHMC employee.

Image used for representational purpose (Photo| Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Moghalpura police on Friday booked an MIM corporator’s husband for assaulting, verbally abusing and threatening to kill a GHMC employee.In her complaint, Fouzia Tabbasum (31), an outsourced computer operator at the GHMC, stated that the incident took place on July 29 when she was working at the Executive Engineer’s office at the Moghalpura Sports Complex.

According to the police, Tabbasum was making arrangements for a free Covid-19 testing drive at Owaisi playground in Sultan Shahi when she received a phone call from the accused, Raheel-Bin-Ahmed, at around 4.30 pm. Ahmed, who is MIM Corporator Amtul Aleem’s husband and a resident of Sultan Shahi, asked her if she had registered his tender online. He told her to send a registered copy of it to him on WhatsApp.But Tabbasum said she was busy and would send it later in the evening. Ahmed got angry over this and started to abuse her.

“He even came to my office and assaulted me for not sending him a registered copy of the online tender. Later, he hurled abuses at me and dragged me by my hair. Ahmed also threatened to douse me in petrol and set me ablaze at the office,” Tabbasum stated in her complaint. Ahmed had even slapped her, she said.
The police registered cases and gathered audio and video clips of the incident.

