Will gym workouts work out now?

HYDERABAD: With the government allowing gymnasiums to open from August 5, we talk to a few gym freaks if they are ready to get back to the gym or prefer to sweat it out at home and why

Gyms should allow clients according to appointment slots

The COVID-19 pandemic brought along with it a recession that I have never seen before in my life. There has been constant news about innumerable startups and individuals in financial trouble and suicides due to that. Life has turned upside down. With each unlock came a new ray of hope. Offices, market places, malls, road, train and air travel amongst many other things have already been opened. Being a fitness enthusiast, emcee and entertainer, I am glad that August 5, when gyms and yoga centres will open, is around the corner.

During the lockdown, I was working out at home without weights or cardio machines. I was doing Surya namaskars, burpees, walks and light dumbbell workouts. However it’s not the same as working out in the gym. At home, there are millions of distractions and without the proper machines and trainer, there is also a risk of injury. I understand many people would say gym is not a necessity or a priority. I agree, for many it isn’t. But neither is a mall or places of worship, or parties. Gyms are small businesses that are suffering badly due to Covid-19 and so is our health and fitness.

We have heard of hundreds of gyms being closed down and trainers losing their jobs. To bring back stability, I believe we need to let go of fear, but follow the government directives stringently. Entertainers and sports people need to take care of their fitness a little more than the common man as their performance depends on it. I work out in a gym inside the gated community where I live. Our management takes proper care by laying down strict rules for the gym. It is my request to every gym enthusiast, trainer and the gym management to be extremely careful and responsible about the cleanliness.

Firstly don’t be embarrassed to check the Aarogya Setu app of clients to make sure they don’t come from the containment zones; allow clients as per appointment slots depending on size of your gym; cleanse equipment frequently, ask clients to bring their gloves; keep sanitisers at the entrance; avoid touching each other; increase housekeeping staff and train them well (also pay them well, they’re extremely important in these times). Workouts bring good health and positivity, and gyms bring employment to millions. Don’t be afraid to step out to the gym. — Shivaani Sen, emcee and fitness enthusiast

Estimate your risk appetite

I prefer the gym to home workouts any day. Of course, one has to make ones own assessment of how risky it is based on knowing your medical situation and whether you are someone who’s at high risk for an infection. Choose a spacious gym which allows physical distancing. Staff at some gyms are screening gym goers’ temperature, regularly cleaning equipment, and wearing face mask. When you use equipment at a gym, be extra vigilant about cleaning it before and after you use it. When we sweat and wipe our face and then touch the handle, we’re constantly exposing and saturating that device with germs. So clean the equipment before and after, even if the person who used it looks healthy. — Kuldeep Goud, Pilot, Youtuber at Pilotbody, Founder of DME! - (Inputs by Ananya Mariam Rajesh)

‘SMS’ has to be taken care of

I will be returning to the gym once it opens since I have learnt to live with the virus and to protect myself mentally and physically from it. I wouldn’t mind hitting a gym with proper sanitisation and protective measures. I am actually looking forward to my regular gym sessions from August 5. However, there will be a lot of things to take care of like social distancing, sanitising and wearing masks which have to be followed. I would opt for a gym workout as I miss lifting weights and challenging myself at that moment. We can only do limited exercises at home but if you have to challenge yourself then the weight set up and gym environment encourages you to do a lot. At home we become lazy and get occupied with other work. When there is a designated place to go we have the urge to go and start working out. If gyms weren’t open, I would have continued working out from home referring to online videos. But since they are opening up, I will go to the gym thrice a week and do short workout at home on the other days. — Reema Narendra, Digital Marketer, boxer, fitness husiast and UX/UI designer

Yes to the gym, but a little later

The moment lockdown was announced, all that I could think of was my “gym”. Being a fitness enthusiast who spends at least 1.5 hours in the gym daily, I was literally freaking out. As we started adapting to the “new normal” around us, I decided to give a shot to “workout from home”. I started working out for 1.5 hours at my home which has helped me achieve my fitness goals and kept my insanity away. I have been waiting desperately to get back to gym, however I guess its too early to get back in these stressful times. And when things go back to normal, I would love to go back to gym since weight training and many other of my fitness goals can be achieved only through gym training. So I would continue working out from home and work on my personal strength and endurance. And to those who aren’t already working out, what are you waiting for? I suggest you to start right now. They say an apple a day keeps doctor away, well I believe an apple a day along with exercise keeps doctor away!! — Akshat Kumar, Chartered Accountant by profession and fitness enthusiast by passion

