Bolt from blue for Hyderabad as 58.9 per cent COVID-19 cases reported in last 2.5 weeks 

HYDERABAD: In June, relaxation of the lockdown came as a relief to the people of Hyderabad, but in July came the shock with the city registering a steep rise in the number of COVID-19 cases.

The Express analysis of GHMC's COVID data suggests that 58.9 per cent of positive cases were reported in the last two- and-a-half weeks.The data from 29 circles of GHMC suggests that 22,108 or 58.9 per cent cases were registered between July 13 and 31.

The total number of cases (cumulative) registered till July 13 was 16,114. It rose by 22,108 to 38,222 (cumulative) in the short span of 18 days. Nonetheless, according to the officials of GHMC, there are only a little over, 10,000 active cases in the city. Amberpet with 2,981 cases remains the worst affected suburb in the city.

Whereas, Yousufguda circle has registered the highest number of cases 1,573, which roughly accounts to 15 per cent of overall active cases in the city. Other populated regions in the city including Musheerabad, Malkajgiri, Charminar, Khairatabad, Begumpet, Jubilee Hills, and Secunderabad, registered over 1,000 cases each over the span of two and a half weeks.

The GHMC circles that make up the IT Corridor have comparatively registered less number of cases than the rest of the city. For instance, the number of cases in Gachibowli that was 222, as on July 13, saw a three-fold increase and the count now is 731 with 509 additional cases.

Nonetheless, the website does not display data for two of its circles including Hayatnagar in the east zone and Serilingampally in the west. "The data we upload on the website is shared by Health and Family Welfare Department," said an official from the department, on condition of anonymity.

"There is no hiding, the data is being uploaded automatically," the official added. Least number of cases were registered in the industrial area of RC Puram and Patancheru.

The RC Puram and Patancheru circle only saw 10 cases on July 13, and now, there are 69 cases. During the same span, an average of 200 cases were registred in moderately populated, peripheral suburbs of the city including-- Kapra, LB Nagar, Gajularamaram, Qutbullapur, and Alwal.

Missing COVID patient found dead

KOTHAGUDEM: In a sad turn of events, a Covid patient, who ran away from the district hospital, was found dead at the Kothagudem railway station on Saturday. According to information, the patient is a resident of Nacharam village and ran away from the hospital on July 31 after witnessing the death of two COVID-19 patients.

He is said to have reached the railway station on Friday night and slept there. Next morning, when workers at the station tried to wake him up he did not respond. Later, doctors confirmed his death.