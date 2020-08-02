STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Bolt from blue for Hyderabad as 58.9 per cent COVID-19 cases reported in last 2.5 weeks 

While the city saw 22,108 cases beinge registered between July 13 and 31, Amberpet is worst affected with 2,981 cases.

Published: 02nd August 2020 11:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd August 2020 11:00 AM   |  A+A-

A mobile COVID-19 testing vehicle 'I-Mask' administering tests for suspected infectees in Hyderabad on Thursday

A mobile COVID-19 testing vehicle 'I-Mask' administering tests for suspected infectees in Hyderabad on Thursday. (Photo| Vinay Madapu, EPS)

By Mayank Tiwari
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  In June, relaxation of the lockdown came as a relief to the people of Hyderabad, but in July came the shock with the city registering a steep rise in the number of COVID-19 cases. 

The Express analysis of GHMC's COVID data suggests that 58.9 per cent of positive cases were reported in the last two- and-a-half weeks.The data from 29 circles of GHMC suggests that 22,108 or 58.9 per cent cases were registered between July 13 and 31.

The total number of cases (cumulative) registered till July 13 was 16,114. It rose by 22,108 to 38,222 (cumulative) in the short span of 18 days. Nonetheless, according to the officials of GHMC, there are only a little over, 10,000 active cases in the city. Amberpet with 2,981 cases remains the worst affected suburb in the city.

Whereas, Yousufguda circle has registered the highest number of cases 1,573, which roughly accounts to 15 per cent of overall active cases in the city.  Other populated regions in the city including Musheerabad, Malkajgiri, Charminar, Khairatabad, Begumpet, Jubilee Hills, and Secunderabad, registered over 1,000 cases each over the span of two and a half weeks. 

The GHMC circles that make up the IT Corridor have comparatively registered less number of cases than the rest of the city. For instance, the number of cases in Gachibowli that was 222, as on July 13, saw a three-fold increase and the count now is 731 with 509 additional cases.

Nonetheless, the website does not display data for two of its circles including Hayatnagar in the east zone and Serilingampally in the west. "The data we upload on the website is shared by Health and Family Welfare Department," said an official from the department, on condition of anonymity.

"There is no hiding, the data is being uploaded automatically," the official added.  Least number of cases were  registered in the industrial area of RC Puram and Patancheru.

The RC Puram and Patancheru circle only saw 10 cases on July 13, and now, there are 69 cases. During the same span, an average of 200 cases were registred in moderately populated, peripheral suburbs of the city including-- Kapra, LB Nagar, Gajularamaram, Qutbullapur, and Alwal.  

Missing COVID patient found dead

KOTHAGUDEM: In a sad turn of events, a Covid patient, who ran  away from the district hospital, was found dead at the Kothagudem railway station on Saturday. According to information, the patient is a resident of Nacharam village and ran away from the hospital on July 31 after witnessing the death of two COVID-19 patients.

He is said to have reached the railway station on Friday night and slept there. Next morning, when workers at the station tried to wake him up he did not respond. Later,  doctors confirmed his death.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Hyderabad COVID cases COVID19 Coronavirus Hyderabad COVID surge
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
India’s low virus deaths due to location?
For representational purposes
Younger kids can spread Covid-19 just like adults
Image for representation
Coronavirus triggering suicidal thoughts: Experts
Clint Mathew and Jossey Antony (Photo | Express)
Girl falls for movie hero, a blind teacher, & they marry

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
US President Donald Trump (Photo | AP)
Democrats want to destroy USA, they are sick: Donald Trump
Till Thursday Manipur had reported 2,505 COVID-19 cases (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Youth Congress members protest against 'Bhabhi ji Papad' and rising COVID19 cases
Gallery
Juventus crashed to their second consecutive defeat as the Serie A champions finished their season with a 3-1 home loss against Roma on Saturday, days before their Champions League campaign resumes. However, they lifted the league trophy as the game was inconsequential in the big picture. IN PIC: Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo, right, and goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon hold the Serie A trophy. (Photo | AP)
Best pictures as Cristiano Ronaldo lifts first Serie A with Juventus 
Muslims worldwide marked the start of the Eid al-Adha holiday amid a global pandemic that has impacted nearly every aspect of this year's pilgrimage and celebrations. IN PIC: A young woman prays during Eid al-Adha prayers at the historical Badshahi Mosque in Lahore, Pakistan. (Photo | AP)
Eid 2020 in pics: From Hagia Sophia to Jama Masjid, Muslim worshippers use masks, keep distance while offering Eid al-Adha prayers
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp