Intruders at actor Mohan Babu’s house, threaten guards

HYDERABAD: Some unknown miscreants entered Tollywood actor Mohan Babu’s residence on Saturday and threatened his security. The actor’s staffers immediately lodged a complaint at the Pahadishareef police station.

According to the police, the security guards noticed a speeding car (AP 31 AN 0004) coming into Mohan Babu’s residence located in Pahadishareef police station limits.

The car’s occupants inquired whether the actor was at home. When the security men at the gate asked for their identity, the people in the car threatened them. The staff inside Mohan Babu’s residence was alerted but by this time, the car sped off. Police have collected CCTV footage from the actor’s residence for verification.