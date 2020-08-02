Pandemic leads to muted Bakrid celebrations in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Eid-ul-Adha or Bakrid celebrations in the city were subdued due to occurrence of high number of Covid-19 cases on a daily basis, and showing no signs of respite. Although many Muslims avoided mosques and instead chose to offer Eid prayers from their homes, a large number of people hit the streets to offer prayers, thus avoiding social distancing measures and in some cases not wearing masks.

As ordered by the State Waqf Board, eidgahs remained shut across the State. Historic mosques which usually attract a large number of people during Bakrid, like the Mecca Masjid and Shahi Masjid in Public Gardens, also remained shut. Several mosques in the old city uniformly started the prayers at 9 am to avoid congregations of large groups of people.

There was an absence of the traditional handshakes and embraces after prayers this time. Musallis restricted themselves to ‘salaams’ and greeted each other verbally. There was also a decrease in the number of people conducting animal sacrifices at their houses — an aspect of Bakrid symbolising Abraham’s sacrifice for God.

Many chose to avoid the risk of hiring services of butchers for slaughters, even as AIMIM organised Covid-19 testing for those from the Qureshi community. Few people took the help of NGOs and socio-religious organisations for sacrifices.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan conveyed their greetings to Muslims. A tweet from the Chief Minister’s official handle quoted Rao as saying, “Festival of sacrifice #Bakrid reminds the noble teachings of the Prophet and wished people to imbibe the spirit of sacrifice, compassion and tolerance during the testing times of #COVID19.”