Rajiv Gandhi International Airport receives UNICEF-funded mass fever screening system 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: To enhance the efficacy of the screening process at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, in coordination with Asian Development Bank, has provided a state-of-the-art Thermal Scanner - a Mass Fever Screening System, funded by UNICEF (United Nations Children's Fund).

The new thermal scanner at RGIA is a ceiling-mounted Mass Fever Screening System. This system is capable of scanning, detecting and tracking febrile persons with elevated skin temperature. It automatically adjusts and adapts to the surrounding ambient temperature without any human intervention. With its Intuitive User Interface and Dual-Displays (Day Camera + Infra-Red), it provides easy identification of passengers with elevated temperature, while simplifying operations and minimizing handling.

"The new top-end mass fever scanner at Hyderabad International Airport enhances our efficiency multi-fold. With the help of intuitive technology, we are able to screen passengers effectively. The system alerts us if any passenger is found with high temperature, without disturbing passenger movement and throughput," said Dr. Anuradha Medoju, Sr. Regional Director, AP & Telangana, Health & Family Welfare.

Hyderabad International Airport has handled close to 40,000 international arrivals passengers during the Covid-19 pandemic from May 2020 till date.