TITA offers AI course, laptop to vegetable vendor

Telangana Information Technology Association (TITA) reached out to techie-turned-vegetable vendor Sharadha and offered her a free course in artificial intelligence and a laptop.
The training module TITA has offered is in association with the University of Texas at Dallas (UTD). The laptop will allow her to undergo the course from her home while she continues to support her family.