Beautification: Artworks started in vehicular underpassess of Hyderabad's Outer Ring Road

One of the colonnade (a long sequence of columns) of VUP at Shamshabad would showcase abstract human figures expressing joy by jumping and dancing.

Mural painting work starts on 167 VUPs at Shamirpet and Medchal ORR in Hyderabad

Mural painting work starts on 167 VUPs at Shamirpet and Medchal ORR in Hyderabad. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As part of beautification works, Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) has illuminated all 167 vehicular underpasses (VUPs) in the Outer Ring Road (ORR) with LEDs, and now, it has started painting murals in some of the underpasses. Principal Secretary Arvind Kumar, on Sunday, tweeted pictures of Shamshabad, Shamirpet, and Medchal VUPs, wherein the painting works have begun.

Speaking to Express, Arvind said, "We have selected 25 most frequented four-lane VUPs that connect the National and State Highways for painting theme-based murals." At present, the works are taken up by a city-based landscape architect Srivani Mateti.

One of the colonnade (a long sequence of columns) of VUP at Shamshabad would showcase abstract human figures expressing joy by jumping and dancing. The other side would have human figures screaming over mike, wherein the sound would be depicted with musical notes. In the centre, artists have decided to paint a girl who takes off the edge with colourful balloons.

HMDA has a new address from today

Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) district complex office has been shifted to the Swarna Jayanti complex, Ameerpet. Earlier, the office was located at Tarnaka. All wings of HMDA will function from second, fourth, fifth and seventh floors of the Swarna Jayanti Complex from August 3. Now, all services to the public that HMDA offers can only be utilised at the new office. The body’s official website, phone numbers, social media accounts and e-mail address would remain the same.

