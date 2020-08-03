IAF band performs for Covid warriors

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As a gesture to express gratitude towards freedom fighters and Covid-19 frontline warriors, a concert by Indian Air Force (IAF) band was organised, as a prelude to 72nd Independence Day celebrations, at the backdrop of Golconda Fort on Sunday.

On the occasion, the IAF band played many famous tunes like Sare Jahaan Se Achha, Teri Mitti, Ae Mere Watan Ke Logon, and Jai Ho to encourage and appreciate the sacrifice of freedom fighters and efforts of frontline warriors. Around 20 Covid warriors of Hyderabad region witnessed the event.