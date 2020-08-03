Major fire breaks out at rubber factory in Nacharam Industrial area near Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A major fire broke out at a rubber factory at Nacharam Industrial area on Sunday evening. None was injured in the incident. "Around 35 to 40 per cent of the stock was gutted at Cencom Rubber Pvt Ltd. We managed to save the rest," said V Mallesh, Malkajgiri Fire Officer.

Fire control room was notified around 4:05 pm, after which four fire tenders were immediately pressed into action from Malkajgiri, Moula Ali, Cherlapally, and Secunderabad to control the blaze. The whole area was engulfed by smoke, while the firefighters tried to bring the situation under control. The operation lasted for almost two hours.

The industry produces the rubber strips to support bolts on the railway tracks. Around 25 workers were working when the incident happened but all of them were evacuated safely by firefighters.