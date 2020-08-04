31 erased from history sheets for good conduct: Hyderabad police chief Anjani Kumar

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar on Monday said they had wound up history sheets of 31 persons in the old city within South Zone based on their good behaviour and abstinence from crimes. The police organised an event for closing the history-sheets at Salarjung Museum Auditorium on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, Anjani Kumar said they have removed details of 31 history sheeters from police records after police received inputs that the history sheeters had not committed any crimes recently. "It is an opportunity for all of them to enjoy a new life. All of them have gone to jail for making mistakes and committing crimes in the past. But now, there is a chance that they all want to be ordinary citizens and live happily with their families. If they return to crime and violate law-and-order, they will go to jail again," the Police Commissioner said.