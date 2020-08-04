STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Every ward in Hyderabad's Gandhi Hospital to have a senior doctor: Telangana minister

Interacting with Eatala, Gandhi Hospital doctors spoke about the need to promote plasma donations as the odds were high of recovery with the same.

Health Minister Eatala Rajender

Telangana Health Minister Eatala Rajender (File photo| R Satish Babu, EPS)

HYDERABAD: Telangana will add 200 beds for critical care support for COVID-19 patients in Gandhi Hospital's academic block. Health Minister Eatala Rajender visited the upcoming ward on Monday. He ordered some crucial changes in patient management protocols at the hospital.

In his meeting with the Superintendent and RMO of the hospital, Dr Raja Rao and Dr D Seshadri, Eatala said that from now on, one HoD (a senior doctor) will be attached to every single ward in the Gandhi Hospital. This is being done to improve patient management. The Minister also discussed that the staff to tackle COVID-19 must be increased as the entire burden of critical care was on Gandhi Hospital.

The Minister also directed that co-ordinators must be put in place to call the family of ailing patients and give out information about their condition, twice a day. The Minister also directed the increased use of machinery for the purposes of sanitation.

Interacting with Eatala, Gandhi Hospital doctors spoke about the need to promote plasma donations as the odds were high of recovery with the same.

