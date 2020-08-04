Indigo pilot killed in car crash on Hyderabad's Outer Ring Road

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A pilot with Indigo Airlines, Preeth Mahender Singh (40), died in a car crash on the Outer Ring Road at Himayatsagar in the wee hours of Monday. The car in which Preeth was travelling, crashed into a container truck. He was on his way to the airport to report for duty. Police say Preeth resided in a villa at Nallagandla with his family.

On Monday morning, he took a cab to the airport. He was sitting beside the driver. Midway on the ORR, the cab driver Shivashankar increased speed on an upward incline. He crashed into the container truck which he did not realise was going slowly due to its heavy load. The front portion of the car was completely crushed under the rear portion of the container. Preeth died on the spot while Shivashankar was rushed to a hospital and is critical.

Rajendranagar police said a case has been registered against the container driver, for violating lane discipline and driving on the second lane of the ORR, which is usually meant for light vehicles.