Repairs to halt supply of water
The affected areas include Shaikpet, Tolichowki, Prashasan Nagar, Jubilee Hills, Thattikhana, Madhapur, Gachibowli, Golden Heights, Hyderguda and Attapur reservoir areas.
Published: 04th August 2020 03:25 AM | Last Updated: 04th August 2020 08:52 AM | A+A A-
HYDERABAD: There will be no water supply for 24 hours from August 5 (Wednesday) 6 am onwards in some areas of the city, as the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) is working on the 1,400-mm diameter pipeline of Krishna Drinking Water Supply Project Phase-III. Repair works are being taken up between Mailardevapally and Prashasan Nagar for facilitating construction of the proposed upward ramp for PVNR expressway.
