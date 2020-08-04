Repairs to halt supply of water

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: There will be no water supply for 24 hours from August 5 (Wednesday) 6 am onwards in some areas of the city, as the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) is working on the 1,400-mm diameter pipeline of Krishna Drinking Water Supply Project Phase-III. Repair works are being taken up between Mailardevapally and Prashasan Nagar for facilitating construction of the proposed upward ramp for PVNR expressway.

The affected areas include Shaikpet, Tolichowki, Prashasan Nagar, Jubilee Hills, Thattikhana, Madhapur, Gachibowli, Golden Heights, Hyderguda and Attapur reservoir areas.