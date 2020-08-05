Abandoned suitcase triggers panic in Hyderabad's Old City

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A suitcase which fell from a moving autorickshaw at Shah Ali Banda in Old City triggered panic in the area on Tuesday. Police teams along with bomb disposal squads rushed to the spot and swung into action. However, the suitcase only contained some clothes and a steel plate.

Inspector Hussainialam Ramesh Kotwal, under whose jurisdiction the incident happened, said the suitcase fell from a moving vehicle near Gowtham Model School. Passersby noticed it and tried to alert the vehicle, but it did not stop, after which people started panicking.

The area was immediately cordoned off and a bomb disposal squad and a dog squad were called in. The material was seized and shifted to the police station.