Hyderabad: Teen biker dies as drunk driver goes on rampage

A drunk driver went on a rampage in the city, killing a man, injuring another and damaging at least two vehicles on Tuesday.

Published: 05th August 2020 09:20 AM

Drunk driving

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

According to the police, 45-year-old Boda Keshava, a resident of Langar Houz, took his brother’s EcoSport for a drive to LB Nagar. He consumed liquor from there, and while on his way to Kismathpur, hit and damaged a car. He also hit an auto rickshaw near Budvel while trying to drive to Rajendranagar, and rammed into a scooter a while later - killing the driver.

According to the police, the victim, Srinivas, had been returning home after meeting his sister for Raksha Bandhan. After hitting the scooter, he sped towards Mailardevpally. Midway through he hit another biker, Gandhari Shiva, and injured him.

Police teams chased him for 10 km and finally intercepted the car at Shamshabad. He recorded 550 mg/dl in the breathalyzer, and was arrested under charges of culpable homicide not amounting to murder and sent to judicial remand, said  Inspector G Suresh.

In another incident at Chaitanyapuri, a teenager died after the bike he was riding hit a speeding car coming from the wrong direction. 16-year-old S Raghavendra  had been driving the bike with two of his friends  riding pillion when the incident happened.

While Ragharendra died on the spot, the other two sustained injuries. Chaitanyapuri police have registered a case against the car driver Suresh Babu and have started an investigation.

