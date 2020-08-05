More rain gardens to dot Hyderabad in Kukatpally and Yousufguda Nalas

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As the rain garden project underneath Begumpet flyover nears completion, the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) has taken up nine similar projects at places including Kukatpally and Yousufguda Nalas.

The rain garden is being created for more natural flow for storm-water to allow it to soak into the ground. "It involves site clearance, bund strengthening & bio-cleansing plants," Principal Secretary Arvind Kumar wrote in a Tweet on Tuesday.

For the rain garden underneath the Begumpet flyover, the HMDA started work by removing the debris under the flyover.The revetment area will be bordered by wetland plantation linearly. Roadside shrubs will be planted on one side and avenue plantations on the other.