And now, Covid-19 ‘allowances’ as employee incentives

A prominent audit company in Hyderabad has provided monetary help for its staff WFH when they needed desks and workstations and even inverters to combat power cuts and enable uninterrupted workflow.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With many companies now extending Work from Home (WFH) till the end of this year, remote working is a part of the ‘new normal’ now. To ensure that the employees remain motivated and productivity levels do not drop, organisations are offering various allowances owing to infrastructural needs, such as internet bill reimbursements, comfortable furniture, and technical setup to make the process comfortable.

A number of startups are aligning their HR policies and redesigning their traditional allowances. For instance, Great Learning, an edtech company, conducted a wellness survey among their employees to identify their needs, and based on the findings, the company designed Covid-19 allowances to take care of their expenses ranging from the internet, electricity and phone bills to offering ergonomics chairs, study tables, and workstation setup. Similarly, G7 CR Technologies has announced a WFH allowance of ₹`18,000 for all its employees, and Razorpay is providing a no-questions-asked allowance to provide a comfortable work environment for all its employees. A prominent audit company in Hyderabad has provided monetary help for its staff WFH when they needed desks and workstations and even inverters to combat power cuts and enable uninterrupted workflow.

Says Karthik Gopalan, director, people operations, Great Learning, “We conducted a wellness survey among our employees to identify their needs. Close to 50 percent of the employees participated in the wellness survey. While a lot of participants faced difficulties in striking a work-life balance, some highlighted the issues faced by them in terms of proper infrastructure. A fair share of employees highlighted that they missed their routine of working from the office, social interaction with colleagues.”

The company thus gave away what it calls the Covid-19 allowance. It covers expenses such as internet/Wi-Fi installation, expenses incurred for the official phone number, UPS installation, and work-station setup at home. Great Learning is also collaborating with furniture-rent apps to deliver home office setup to their employees. “The allowance has been extended for all employees in the company. As of now, we have received inquiries from 23 per cent of our employees, and about 7 per cent have availed the benefits,” Karthik added.

— Manju Latha Kalanidhi
kalanidhi@newindianexpress.com
@mkalanidhi

