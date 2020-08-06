Another Hyderabad-based firm gets permit to produce COVID vaccine Favipiravir

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Favipiravir drug which is used for mild to moderate COVID-19 cases will now be more easily accessible as another Hyderabad-based pharma company Zenara Pharma has fetched permits to produce the same under the name Favizen.

The company which is a subsidiary of Biophore India Pharmaceuticals announced that they had received approvals from the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI), to manufacture and sell Favipiravir tablets as a treatment option for patients with mild to moderate symptoms of COVID-19. The tablet will be manufactured at Zenara's US FDA approved facility n Hyderabad.

The company is already in talks with institutions and hospitals to ensure quick availability of the product and improve patient coverage by providing it at discounted rates for underprivileged patients. "Since we have our own in-house API and are not dependent on any imports for the production, we will ensure stability and rapid production and availability of this treatment for the Indian market," said Dr Jagadeesh Babu Rangisetty, co-founder and managing director, Zenara Pharma.