Ayur Vastra, the new wearable solution?

Ayur Vastra the cloth treated with herbs has unique selling point and is suitable for current day’s demands.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The current situation has created a demand for technical clothes treated with anti-microbial or anti-viral or anti-bacterial coatings to help reduce spread of the pandemic. Ayur Vastra the cloth treated with herbs has unique selling point and is suitable for current day’s demands. This the best alternative for those who want to go organic.

Ancient India’s fine muslin cloth and intricate handicrafts were priced possessions globally. Natural paintings in temples and caves are intact and lively even after centuries. These traditional skills and intricate procedures are latent now. The last leg of skilled craftsmen in finest khadi muslin are available in west Bengal to revive the craft. The long staple super fine cotton strands needed for hand spinning fine Muslin are not available abundantly due to lack of native variety of cotton seeds (for example the kala cotton variety from Gujarat). Indian muslin can be revived by providing support to the Bengal artisan.

In Karnataka, traditional handloom saree with different borders on either side of a same selvedge are produced, which is a unique and distinctive product. Telangana has its own Tusser silk variety. which is used to make the the nine-yard traditional Pitambari sarees. Meanwhile, the Warangal weave, known for complex Killam’s rugs, are in need of restoration.  Similarly handmade wooden comb for oiling hair, the comb had a built in mechanism to transfer the oil evenly all over the scalp is a rare piece of craft now. Social Forestry, in collaboration with the indigenous people, can be used to revive this craft. Unique skills embedded in orthodox procedures which have hidden scientific approach are sorely missed, due to mechanisation and automation and modern methods in vogue today.

There is also a wrong notion about vegetable dyesAs an expert in natural dyes and natural fibres, I strongly believe and propagate the idea that vegetable dyes are colour fast and versatile.Following traditional dress code in all religious places is one wise way to bring back sustained cultural connectivity that will create a conscious market for regional handlooms and handicrafts. This is in practice throughout Kerala and a few temples of Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh.

The government must intervene with a special package to bring back new normalcy. The authorities should conduct inventory assessment with all the participants. The government  should make it mandatory to use domestic handloom and handicrafts in government establishments across the state.

— Ramesh Ramanadham
Director -RS Krafts, Hyderabad

