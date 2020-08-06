STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Khairatabad Ganesh to be nine-feet tall this year

As the world is facing a health crisis, the deity will hold an Ayurveda scripture in one hand and green leaves on the other hand.

Published: 06th August 2020 07:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th August 2020 07:54 AM   |  A+A-

Khairatabad Ganesh Utsav Committee members after the special puja on the deity, on Wednesday

Khairatabad Ganesh Utsav Committee members after the special puja on the deity, on Wednesday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After brainstorming for over a month on the height of Khairatabad Ganesh idol this year due to the prevailing COVID pandemic, the Ganesh Utsav Committee has finally settled for a nine-foot tall clay idol in Dhanwantari (Lord Maha Vishnu) model. This is despite the government’s directions to build only a three-foot tall idol. The idol making was launched after a special puja.

As the world is facing a health crisis, the deity will hold an Ayurveda scripture in one hand and green leaves on the other hand. Deities of Goddesses Lakshmi and Saraswathi will be kept on the both sides of the main deity. The sculptor C Rajendran has been handed over the task to complete the works by Ganesh Chaturthi.

Utsav Committee chairman S Sudershan said that they would ask the government for permission to increase the height of the idol to nine feet.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Khairatabad Ganesh Hyderabad Ganesh pandal Ganesh Utsav Committee
India Matters
A medic arranges samples for COVID-19 rapid antigen testing in Kolkata (Photo | PTI)
50-year-old cancer patient beats coronavirus in Delhi
Bollywood actor Sonu Sood (Photo | Twitter)
Sonu Sood helps TN students stuck in Russia fly back home
Candidates are seen writing the UPSC Examination in an exam centre at Madurai on Sunday | KK Sundar
197 women qualify in civil services exam 2019
The military and police bands will perform on Wednesday afternoon at Vishakhapatnam, Nagpur and Gwalior.
I-Day: Military bands to perform across India to express gratitude to corona warriors

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lebanese firefighters work at the scene of an explosion in the Lebanese capital Beirut on August 4. (File Photo | AFP)
Beirut is gone: A shattered Lebanon emerges from the rubble stunned, wounded
Common cold infection may train body to recognise coronavirus: Study
Gallery
A massive explosion rocked Beirut on August 4, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. (Photo | AP)
Lebanon blasts: Terror, devastation hit Beirut as explosion death toll mounts to over 100
As Ayodhya gears for the Bhoomi Pujan of the Ram Temple on August 5, here are some designs of how the proposed temple will look like.
Here's how the proposed Ram temple in Ayodhya will look
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp