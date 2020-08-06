Hyderabad: Khairatabad Ganesh to be nine-feet tall this year

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After brainstorming for over a month on the height of Khairatabad Ganesh idol this year due to the prevailing COVID pandemic, the Ganesh Utsav Committee has finally settled for a nine-foot tall clay idol in Dhanwantari (Lord Maha Vishnu) model. This is despite the government’s directions to build only a three-foot tall idol. The idol making was launched after a special puja.

As the world is facing a health crisis, the deity will hold an Ayurveda scripture in one hand and green leaves on the other hand. Deities of Goddesses Lakshmi and Saraswathi will be kept on the both sides of the main deity. The sculptor C Rajendran has been handed over the task to complete the works by Ganesh Chaturthi.

Utsav Committee chairman S Sudershan said that they would ask the government for permission to increase the height of the idol to nine feet.