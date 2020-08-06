Probe crime in entirety: MCR HRD Institute chief BP Acharya to Hyderabad's IPS trainees

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Five IPS probationers of the 2019 batch, allotted to Telangana cadre, attended an orientation training programme, organised by the Centre for Public Administration (CPA), Dr MCR HRD Institute. The focus of the training programme was land-related laws, records and procedures.

BP Acharya, Director General of MCR HRD Institute, in his interactive session, said that IPS officers play a pivotal role in establishing law and order at the grassroots level. He called upon the IPS probationers to develop empathy to fully understand the true reasons of crime in their true and total frame of reference and address them effectively, rather than merely chasing its symptoms.

"It is a matter of gratification that there are many brave and dedicated IPS officers who have not only performed their jobs responsibly and honestly, but have also gone above and beyond their duties and created real and lasting changes in society. Thereby, they emerged as shining examples of how an IPS officer should be," Acharya said.

Acharya presented books on Telangana to IPS probationers, including Pedditi Dhatri Reddy, who is the topper from Telangana in the Civil Services Examination, 2019. Acharya congratulated Dhatri on her achievement.