University of Hyderabad protests against anniversary of Article 370 abrogation

More than 3,000 students from Hyderabad and other parts of the country participated in the protest with many from the city also taking to Twitter with the hashtag #KashmiriLivesMatter.

Published: 06th August 2020 10:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th August 2020 10:46 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Terming the first anniversary of the abrogation of Articles 370 and 35A a ‘black day,’  scores of Kashmiri students from the University of Hyderabad (UoH) organised online protests and events, and started a 10-day campaign against the abrogation.

As a mark of protest against the ‘government-sponsored oppression in Jammu and Kashmir,’ members of different organisations, including Jammu and Kashmir Students' Association (JKSA) and Stand With Kashmir held online protests on Wednesday. More than 3,000 students from Hyderabad and other parts of the country participated in the protest. Many from the city also took to Twitter with the hashtag #KashmiriLivesMatter.

Since last year our lives have just gotten worse. While the rest of India was put under lockdown since March, our lockdown precedes theirs and has lasted for a year now,” said Hadif Nisar, president of JKSA. He said that last year, their organisation had led several protests in Hyderabad. “This year, due to Covid, we could not organise protests, which is why many of us came together on online platforms,” added Nisar, who has now gone back to Kashmir.

