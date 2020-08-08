STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
High Court declines Virinchi Hospital’s plea for urgent hearing

Recently, the Director of Public Health and Family Welfare issued orders revoking the permission of Virinchi Hospitals to treat Covid patients.

HYDERABAD: A division bench of the Telangana High Court on Friday rejected the plea to have an urgent hearing of the petition filed by Virinchi Healthcare Private Limited (Virinchi Hospitals) at Banjara Hills, challenging the decision of the State government in revoking the permission given to it for treating Covid patients. Why has the hospital not followed the GO issued by the government prescribing the price to be charged for such treatment, the bench questioned the hospital management.

Recently, the Director of Public Health and Family Welfare issued orders revoking the permission of Virinchi Hospitals to treat Covid patients. He said that there were several complaints against the hospital for charging exorbitant rates and not adhering to the ceiling guidelines.

When the counsel for Virinchi Hospital moved a lunch motion petition before the division bench to hear the case urgently as some of the patients affected with Coronavirus were in ICU and that their lives would be at risk if permission was not accorded for treatment. The bench expressed its anger with the above submissions of the counsel and decided to hear the case in a normal course.

