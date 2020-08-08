Hyderabad shopowners vent ire on GHMC officials 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The owner of a puncture shop allegedly assaulted GHMC officials who were clearing encroachments as part of road-widening works, and damaged an official’s vehicle at Chandanagar on Friday. Chandanagar police registered a case against the shop owner K Gopal and his associate K Kumar.

Tulja Singh, a GHMC section officer in Chandanagar division, along with town planning officials, went to Sridevi theatre road to demolish and remove illegal structures that were obstructing the free flow of traffic.

When they were clearing a puncture shop, the two accused came out of the shop, abused the staff and damaged Tulja Singh’s car by striking it with a hammer.

As tension prevailed, police were called in and the duo was apprehended. The situation was brought under control soon after and clearance works were continued.