Woman hangs self after husband dies of COVID-19 in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hours after a 58-year-old man died of Covid-19 in Ameerpet, his 55-year-old wife hanged herself from the ceiling at her residence on Thursday.

Dache Vijay Kumar and his son had tested Covid-positive and were in home quarantine. While Vijay Kumar and his son were in two rooms on the top floor, his wife on the ground floor of their residence in Ameerpet. Vijay Kumar’s son lodged a complaint with the police that his father had succumbed to Covid-19 on Wednesday.

A test was conducted on his mother on Thursday and he had gone out get the report. When he returned home, he found his mother hanging from the ceiling. The son said that his mother was grief-stricken by Vijay Kumar’s demise and was also scared that she might have Covid-19. Her body has been shifted for post-mortem.