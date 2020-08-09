STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad's Osmansagar remains parched, overused in centenary year

Low water levels have been attributed to overuse for city’s needs, and reduction in inflow

Published: 09th August 2020 10:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th August 2020 12:12 PM   |  A+A-

Despite excess rainfall in the city, as well as in catchment areas of the reservoir, water levels at Osmansagar remain low

Despite excess rainfall in the city, as well as in catchment areas of the reservoir, water levels at Osmansagar remain low | S Senbagapandiyan

By Mayank Tiwari
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A hundred years since it began supplying water to Hyderabad, water in the Osmansagar reservoir has nearly touched rock bottom. However, the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) continues to draw two million liters of water per day (MLD) using emergency water pumps. Half the monsoon season has passed, and yet the lake has not seen any rise in its water levels.

As per State archives, the reservoir has supplied water to the city since 1920. Though there are ample rains, not much water has flowed into the reservoir mainly because most of the water received in its catchment areas in Vikarabad and Tandur is being used for irrigation purposes.

According to the Indian Metrological Department (IMD) data, the city received slightly excessive rainfall of 394.5 mm since January, against normal rainfall of 318.2 mm. Rangareddy District also received surplus rains, as it recorded 337.1 mm rain against the normal of 270.7 mm. In previous years, both Hyderabad and Rangareddy districts, which form the drainage basin, have usually received excess rainfall. But the water level at the reservoir has barely shown any increase.

The Musi river, which flows into the reservoir from Vikarabad district, is the major source of inflow into Osmansagar and Vikarabad district too received excess rainfall of 488.8 mm against a normal of 371.2 mm.

Data from the Bureau of Economics and Statistics and water board of various rain gauge stations within and surrounding the catchment areas suggests that the conversion of rainfall into inflows has decreased over the years.

The oldest record of HMWS&SB that Express procured from 1961 stated that 36.42 per cent of water got converted into inflow at Osmansagar. The same figure dropped down to 7.42 per cent in 2009. According to experts from the groundwater department, the level of inflow into the reservoir has drastically reduced during the past few decades. Water board officials refused to provide the latest figures.

“The water received in the catchment areas is being impounded with check dams and is being used for raising crops in Vikarabad district and Tandur. This is the reason why Osmansagar is not receiving much inflow,” a source said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Osmansagar Osmansagar drying up
India Matters
About 200 battery charging points will be setup by the government for users to have easy access (File photo )
Delhi government to give cash incentive for electric vehicles 
Sri Lankan underworld kingpin Angoda Lokka
Sri Lankan gangster Angoda Lokka had plastic surgery in Coimbatore
Union Higher Education secretary Amit Khare (photo| YouTube Screengrab)
TNIE Expressions with Amit Khare: National Education Policy will usher in a 'new Bharat'
For representational purposes.
Increasing cybercrime: UN reports 350 per cent rise in phishing websites during pandemic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala: 17 dead, 80 feared trapped under debris after massive landslide in Munnar
An artisan makes Ganesh idols in a workshop at Gollapudi near Vijayawada on Saturday | P Ravindra Babu
Good News: Despite lockdown, Ganesha idol sales unaffected in Karnataka
Gallery
On the day rains ravaged many parts of Kerala, another tragedy happened when the Air India Express flight skidded off the runway while landing in bad weather at Kozhikode International Airport. At least 18 persons including the pilots died and over 40 gr
Kozhikode tragedy: Air India Express flight crash lands leaving at least 18 dead, over 40 grievously injured
A massive explosion rocked Beirut on August 4, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. (Photo | AP)
Lebanon blasts: Terror, devastation hit Beirut as explosion death toll mounts to over 100
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp