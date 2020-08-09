STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Opium lands man in Hyderabad police's net, pal missing

Due to the lockdown, he incurred heavy losses in business and went to his native place.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Bowenpally police arrested a 40-year-old man on Saturday for possessing opium, and seized 300 gram of the drug from him. The arrested person is Hanuman Ram, a resident of Jeedimetla and a native of Rajasthan. Another accused and a relative of Hanuman, Pappu Ram, 35, is absconding.

Hanuman Ram used to run a tiles showroom at Suraram. Due to the lockdown, he incurred heavy losses in business and went to his native place. He came to Hyderabad to attend a function where he met his relative Pappu. The latter advised him to sell opium to needy customers, and claimed he would arrange for the drug.  Due to financial problems, Hanuman Ram agreed to the plan.

Last month, Pappu Ram sold 300 gram of opium to Hanuman for Rs 2,00,000. After Hanuman bought the drug and it was in his possession, police detained the vehicle in which he was travelling and found the substance. Police detained and questioned him, upon which Hanuman confessed that he was close to Pappu Ram and hence fell for the plan.

