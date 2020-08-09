Painter found dead in Hyderbad's Ambedkar Nagar, son suspects murder

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 45-year-old man was found dead under suspicious circumstances in an open plot at Ambedkar Nagar on Saturday. The victim has been identified as Pochampally Vijay Kumar. According to the police, Kumar used to work as a painter under Chetak Raju.

Two days ago, he left home for work, and did not return. His son Pavan says it was usual for Vijay Kumar to get drunk, sleep somewhere outside and return home the next day. On Friday morning, Chetak Raju came to Pavan and informed him that Vijay had not completed a task despite taking an advance. He warned Pavan of dire consequences if he Vijay did not complete the work. Suspecting that Chetak Raju is behind his father’s death, Pavan lodged a complaint with police.