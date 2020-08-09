STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Talasani appeals for low-key Ganesh festival

While the Utsav committees were keen on erecting taller Ganesh idols, the government has capped the height at three feet.

Telangana Cinematography Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav

Telangana Cinematography Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav (Photo| talasani.in)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The high-level committee formed to decide the terms and conditions of Ganesh Chathurthi celebrations will meet once more during the week to finalize decisions. It was attended by Ministers Talasani Srinivas Yadav, Sabita Indra Reddy, and Mahmood Ali along with Bhagyanagar Utsav committees in the city. While the Utsav committees were keen on erecting taller Ganesh idols, the government has capped the height at three feet.

Recounting that the festivals of Ramzan, Bakrid and Bonalu had low-key celebrations, Cinematography Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav asked Ustav committees to do the same for Ganesh Chathurthi in the interest of the pubic.

Speaking to the media after the meeting, Yadav said, “Ever-since the TRS government has come into power, we are making arrangements for Ganesh festival without entering into any controversies. Now, under the prevalent pandemic situation, we should be more careful. We will meet one more time in the next three to four days to finalise the arrangements and conditions.”

When asked about restrictions on the height of the idol , he said the government will not force them to install small idols. However, he appealed to volunteers to install small idols to avoid large gatherings in the wake of unabated spread of Covid-19 in the twin cities.

