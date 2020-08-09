Telangana HC clears foot overbridge, dismisses plea of residents

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Making it clear that the requirement of the erection of foot over bridge (FoB) is to avoid traffic chaos and the Court cannot substitute its opinion merely on account of some inconvenience likely to be caused to the people, Justice Challa Kodanda Ram of Telangana High Court has directed the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) to carry out works ensuring that minimal inconvenience is caused to the petitioners and other passers-by.

In the context of construction of FoBs across the city, the judge suggested the GHMC to consider, in future, the aspect that large number of FoBs are not being used by the public at large mainly on account of steepness of the steps people are required to climb, which makes it more difficult particularly for women and elderly people. In the absence of a ramp or escalator system, the FoBs which are constructed at huge costs are not being used, the judge noted.

“Either to the petitioner or to the other parties, wherever it (FoB) is to be located, there would be some inconvenience, and there is no option other than to bear the inconvenience considering the larger utility of FoB which would avoid haphazard crossing of the road, more particularly when a large population has not been accustomed to using zebra-crossing by themselves.

There is also no requirement of mentioning the basic civic sense lacking in the public which appears to have not been inculcated from the school level by the authorities, and there being no effort to cultivate the habits which are required of a good citizen”, the judge observed while disposing of the petition filed by Ruhaina Apartments Owners Welfare Society and some individuals from Tarnaka area in the city.

The petitioners’ counsel sought court directions to stop erection of the proposed FoB in front of their apartment entrance, saying that it was causing great inconvenience to the families of 74 flats, medical clinics and shops, and creating safety issues. The counsel alleged that the corporation, by erecting the FoB, is avoiding suitable alternatives available in the vicinity.