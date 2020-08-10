STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hyderabad cops arrest man for submitting fake documents at tahsildar office

Fraud

Representational image

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad Central Crime Station (CCS) police on Sunday arrested a man, Syed Abdul Khalid, for submitting fake documents at the Shaikpet tahsildar office posing as the owner of a government land.

This comes two months after Anti Corruption Bureau officials arrested Shaikpet tahsildar Ch Sujatha, Banjara Hills SI A Ravinder and Revenue Inspector Kandala Nagarjuna for accepting bribes from Khalid who had complained to the ACB.

Khalid had alleged that the trio were seeking bribes from him to update the details of his ‘property’ online and that his father had bought the land in 1969. The land in question measures 4,865 square yards and is located at Road No 14, Banjara Hills.   

Based on a complaint lodged by the ACB, CCS police registered a case against Khalid. The allegation is that Khalid used forged documents and was trying to grab government land (measuring 4865 square yards).

The investigation revealed that the documents upon which Khalid relied were fabricated. He submitted the forged documents in the Revenue Department and various other government departments. His associate Allu Ashok Reddy posed as his legal advisor and assisted Khalid in the offence.

Earlier, Khalid was involved in three cases in Banjara Hills and both the accused were also involved in a case in Golconda.

hyderabad Shaikpet Tahsildar
