11 minors rescued from Plaster of Paris unit, three arrested

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a joint operation, the newly commissioned anti-human-trafficking units (AHTU), in coordination with Bachpan Bachao Andolan, DCPU and Childline unit, rescued 11 children working in two Plaster of Paris (PoP) manufacturing units in Kalanagr, under the Hayathnagar police station limits, on Monday.

A case has been registered and three accused have been arrested. Speaking to TNIE, the police said the 11 boys, aged 11 to 16, were made to work in two manufacturing units. “They have been sent to the Vanasthalipuram State Shelter Home. They will undergo a medical examination on Tuesday.”

Ten of the minors are from Uttar Pradesh and one is from Bihar. As per preliminary information, some children were working in the units for the past few months and some were recently trafficked, Ande Venkateshwaru, State coordinator for Bachpan Bachao Andolan, said.

“They were working in hazardous conditions without masks or distancing norms, and were paid only `300-400 a month” he added.The owners of the two units have been booked under Section 370 of IPC and the Juvenile Justice Act.