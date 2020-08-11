STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

11 minors rescued from Plaster of Paris unit, three arrested

A case has been registered and three accused have been arrested. Speaking to Express, the police said the 11 boys, aged 11 to 16, were made to work in two manufacturing units.

Published: 11th August 2020 07:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2020 07:22 AM   |  A+A-

child labour

(Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a joint operation, the newly commissioned anti-human-trafficking units (AHTU), in coordination with Bachpan Bachao Andolan, DCPU and Childline unit, rescued 11 children working in two Plaster of Paris (PoP) manufacturing units in Kalanagr, under the Hayathnagar police station limits, on Monday.

A case has been registered and three accused have been arrested. Speaking to TNIE, the police said the 11 boys, aged 11 to 16, were made to work in two manufacturing units. “They have been sent to the Vanasthalipuram State Shelter Home. They will undergo a medical examination on Tuesday.”

Ten of the minors are from Uttar Pradesh and one is from Bihar. As per preliminary information, some children were working in the units for the past few months and some were recently trafficked, Ande Venkateshwaru, State coordinator for Bachpan Bachao Andolan, said.

“They were working in hazardous conditions without masks or distancing norms, and were paid only `300-400 a month” he added.The owners of the two units have been booked under Section 370 of IPC and the Juvenile Justice Act.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
human trafficking child labour Hyderabad police
India Matters
BJP Rajya Sabha MP Rakesh Sinha (File | EPS)
Hindi doesn’t pose a threat, English does: Rakesh Sinha
Jharkhand Education Minister Jagarnath Mahto (Photo | EPS)
Jharkhand: 10th pass minister goes back to school for higher education
Dr Devi Shetty. (File Photo)
India needs 1.5 lakh nurses, 50,000 doctors for COVID fight: Dr Devi Shetty
For representational purposes
Sanitation workers, attendants most vulnerable to Covid-19: AIIMS study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sputnik V: Russia registers world's 'first' COVID-19 vaccine
Mohanamma tested positive for the virus last month, and was admitted to the Kurnool GGH on July 13. 
Diet, meditation help 105-year-old woman from Kurnool beat COVID-19
Gallery
On the day rains ravaged many parts of Kerala, another tragedy happened when the Air India Express flight skidded off the runway while landing in bad weather at Kozhikode International Airport. At least 18 persons including the pilots died and over 40 gr
Kozhikode tragedy: Air India Express flight crash lands leaving at least 18 dead, over 40 grievously injured
A massive explosion rocked Beirut on August 4, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. (Photo | AP)
Lebanon blasts: Terror, devastation hit Beirut as explosion death toll mounts to over 100
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp