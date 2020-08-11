STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

‘Arrange for feed or our horses will die soon’

Sohil Khan, who along with his brothers also runs horse carriage business from Jumeirat Bazaris facing a similar crisis.

Published: 11th August 2020 07:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2020 07:58 AM   |  A+A-

By Ridhima Gupta
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Shaik Mazr, 20, who has taken over his father’s traditional occupation, was forced to sell his favourite horse last month just to be able to feed other horses. Despite that, unfortunately one of his horses recently died due lack of feed, he claims. Ever since the lockdown, the prospect of starvation looms for carriage horses as their owners have lost their livelihood due to restrictions on gatherings at weddings.

Shaik, who has to run a family of six, told TNIE, “Last month when we realised that there is no hope of weddings starting anytime soon and we decided to sell one of our 10 horses. We had bought the horse for
Rs  1 lakh, but had to sell it for Rs  30,000. The selling price has reduced drastically in the market due to the pandemic, but we had no other option as there was no money coming at all to feed the horses. We need Rs  600 every day to feed a single horse. We have not earned a single rupee in the last four months.”

“Just a few days ago, one of my mares, Munni, got ill. We could not afford medicines due to lack of money. On Saturday, she died. Our other animals are also not keeping well due to the unavailability of food, and we are helpless now,” he lamented.

Sohil Khan, who along with his brothers also runs horse carriage business from Jumeirat Bazaris facing a similar crisis. “We have tried to reach out to many people but no help came our way. The government should arrange  for feed for our horses or else they will all die soon.”

Sohil, who has studied till Class X, said that he has been trying to find a new job. “Nobody is offering me a job, as the market is not good for new jobs. I do not know how to survive and get food for my family.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
fodder lockdown horses
India Matters
BJP Rajya Sabha MP Rakesh Sinha (File | EPS)
Hindi doesn’t pose a threat, English does: Rakesh Sinha
Jharkhand Education Minister Jagarnath Mahto (Photo | EPS)
Jharkhand: 10th pass minister goes back to school for higher education
Dr Devi Shetty. (File Photo)
India needs 1.5 lakh nurses, 50,000 doctors for COVID fight: Dr Devi Shetty
For representational purposes
Sanitation workers, attendants most vulnerable to Covid-19: AIIMS study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sputnik V: Russia registers world's 'first' COVID-19 vaccine
Mohanamma tested positive for the virus last month, and was admitted to the Kurnool GGH on July 13. 
Diet, meditation help 105-year-old woman from Kurnool beat COVID-19
Gallery
On the day rains ravaged many parts of Kerala, another tragedy happened when the Air India Express flight skidded off the runway while landing in bad weather at Kozhikode International Airport. At least 18 persons including the pilots died and over 40 gr
Kozhikode tragedy: Air India Express flight crash lands leaving at least 18 dead, over 40 grievously injured
A massive explosion rocked Beirut on August 4, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. (Photo | AP)
Lebanon blasts: Terror, devastation hit Beirut as explosion death toll mounts to over 100
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp