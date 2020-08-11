STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hyderabad company's cricket strategy game wins government's AtmaNirbhar Challenge

The results were announced over a live stream delivered by the Government of India's Digital India channel on YouTube.

Hitwicket Superstars – a cricket strategy game has bagged the top spot in the 'AatmaNirbhar Bharat Innovate Challenge' in the games category.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hitwicket Superstars – a cricket strategy game has bagged the top spot in the ‘AatmaNirbhar Bharat Innovate Challenge’ in the games category held by the Centre on August 7. The results were announced over a live stream delivered by the Government of India’s Digital India channel on YouTube.

The challenge was an initiative by the Government of India aimed at identifying apps made in India that display the tremendous potential to be leaders in their respective categories, including, but not limited to entertainment, office, health, and gaming. The challenge saw participation from 6,940 apps and 24 winners received prizes in different categories.

Hitwicket Superstars enjoys a diverse user base, 20 per cent of which is female and 30 per cent are outside of India from cricket-loving nations like Australia and the UK. Founded in 2015 by Hyderabadis Kashyap Reddy and Keerti Singh, Hitwicket was launched with a vision to build a world-class cricket game and the first mobile Esports IP from India. Hitwicket Superstars launched earlier this year has over 9,00,000 downloads across Android and Apple stores.

“It’s very encouraging to see the government taking cognizance of gaming in India and the potential for creating a world class game made in India for India and the world. 25 per cent of our team is composed of women, young girls deeply passionate about cricket and gaming working in product, data and design that helps us create a game that is truly inclusive, like the spirit of cricket that resonates with all”, said Keerti  Singh, co-founder and VP- Growth, Hitwicket Cricket Games.

“Our goal is to marry the mass appeal of cricket with the accessibility of mobile gaming and put India on the World map as a prime hub of Esports and mobile gaming”, says Kashyap Reddy, co-founder, Hitwicket Cricket Games.

