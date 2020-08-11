Kuchipudi mudras for Covid-19 prevention

Tamanna S Mehdi By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Acclaimed Kuchipudi dancer and director of Sree Surabhi Academy of Performing Arts, Kothapet, Surabhi Lakshmi Sarada, along with her daughter, Avadhanam Sriharshita, 18, has made a classical dance video on precautions to take during Coronavirus. The video uploaded on YouTube shows a mother explaining her flustered daughter nine different ways to protect herself from Covid-19.

The steps she depicts are: Stay at home; go out only in an emergency and that too alone; clean hands for 20 seconds with soap/sanitiser; drink lemon water which contains Vitamin C to improve immunity; no community and social gathering; keep elbows towards mouth while coughing and sneezing; wear masks whenever necessary; drink warm water frequently; and avoid shaking hands and greet with Namaste.

Sarada, 40, who has a doctorate in folk and classical dance from Potti Sreeramulu Telugu University, has been running her performing arts academy since 2006. She conceptualised and made this video in five days. On why she chose to make this, she says: “Arts are not only meant for our culture and tradition, but it should help create awareness about current issues, only then, it is real art.”

Encouraged by the response to this video, the national and international, Kuchipudi, fusion, and contemporary concept-based dancer made another video where she depicts scientists, doctors, police and farmers as the true ‘Coronavirus warriors’ of the country. To further create awareness through art, she also conducted an international virtual competition from April 15 to July 15. In categories of poetry, dance, drawing and music, participants from South Africa, the USA, Malaysia, Singapore and India participated.

— Tamanna S Mehdi

tamanna@newindianexpress.com

@tamannamehdi