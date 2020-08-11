Staying positive in trying times can lead to miracles

Tamanna S Mehdi By

HYDERABAD: My primary concern when the lockdown started was the mental and emotional distraction caused by overwhelming uncertainty. Striking a balance between work and personal life when in a crisis creates anything but normalcy, and is most challenging. However, I am glad I did not let these adversities affect either of the two.

Through the past few months, I navigated work-life balance as a seesaw. It can be a challenge to maintain momentum and energy in our personal lives and our professional work. I put my best foot forward and give my 100 per cent, whether at work or at home.

There was a lot to process when things around me are changing daily and often, the lines between work and personal life start to blur, but self-care and well-being right now are crucial. Reclaiming some balance to my days and weeks wasn’t just good for my mental health, but also for my productivity. Whether it was making pancakes with my family or binge-watching Netflix with kids, I found time for what relaxes me.

When certain restrictions were lifted and sports centres opened, I could finally take some time out to indulge in my most favourite thing to do – playing badminton and going out for a run. Being in shape, helped me physically and mentally, and made me happier. Moreover, getting enough sleep, staying hydrated, exercising, and off-the-clock, spending time with family and children has always been a priority for me, come what may. I love the fulfilment that comes from spending time with kids. It indeed is therapeutic and one of the best ways to ease anxiety and practice mindfulness. The balance in my life is one of the things that has kept me going besides optimism.

A positive mind set can lead to miracles and transform life. That’s one of my life’s mottos. As a general manager of a hotel, I continue to believe – to know – that Covid-19 will get behind us, that a recovery will unfold, and that our guests will look again to us to welcome them as they pursue their love for travel. Until then, we must remain strong; take care of each other and stay safe.

–Vikas Sharma, General Manager, Sheraton Hyderabad Hotel