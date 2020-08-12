COVID 19: Spice it up, urge experts to boost immunity

ANANYA MARIAM RAJESH By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chef Sanjeev Kapoor, nutritionist and author Kavita Devgan, new-age celebrity mother Mira Rajput, and Joint Adviser of Ayurveda Department of AYUSH Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Government of India Dr Manoj Nesari came together for an online masterclass held by Tata Sampann on boosting immunity especially during this current pandemic with the Indian spices available in our kitchens.

It was a discussion based on Tata Sampann’s new campaign #SpiceUpYourHealth. Mira mentioned that she turned to spices during her pregnancy and recommends Indian spices for the growth of young kids. She added that it is not just about using it in food but also as part of remedies while one is sick. Kavita said, “Immunity is the buzzword now and something that the pandemic has taught us it is to work on our immunity to stay healthy.” She also shared as part of the masterclass a recipe on making laddu with haldi (turmeric), black pepper, ghee, black seeds and jaggery.

It boosts our immunity and can be fed to the fussiest of kids. Dr Manoj added, “Medicinal plants commonly used as spices like ginger, turmeric help in digestion of food, improves immunity and corrects the metabolism.” He also mentioned that the Ministry of AYUSH has done research and found that many of the Indian spices have antiviral activity against viruses.

Sanjeev said, “In India, fortunately, we are used to having spices, and the quality of spices plus the natural oils in it are beneficial for a healthy living. I don’t think we need to try hard to introduce spices to any age group in India.” He added, there is no such challenge in introducing the taste of spices, it is inherently there in Indians.

Sanjeev told Hyderabad Express, “Starting with chilies, turmeric and coriander these are mostly consumed in India along with jeera and garam masala. There are spice mixes available of all of it to people with a busy schedule to add it to their lifestyle. We need to add spice to life like we add spice to food.” Kavita mentioned: “One positive outcome that has come out of the pandemic is the priority towards a healthy lifestyle. Eating home-cooked food during these times has helped us look at the ingredients including the spices a little closer.

When you eat spices now you eat it with more info.” She added that the lifestyle change from junk to better eating is to stay because people have noticed the change in their health, hair, skin, or energy level.

Kavita told Express that restaurants will now be focussed on boosting a healthy lifestyle. “The conversation has now changed to immunity and health; brands are definitely moving to health-giving foods since brands see where people’s mindset move currently it being priority of immunity-boosting food,” she added. The entire panel aimed to reach out to people on using spices to boost cognitive, physical, and immunity growth.

Celebrity nutritionist Kavita Devgan and chef Sanjeev Kapoor tell us why it’s not just life but your food that needs an extra dose of desi spice. Grab those chilli flakes, haldi and adrak, they urge