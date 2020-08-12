Hyderabad edutech firm in an incubation programme 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Collegeday, a edutech based in Hyderabad, has joined FasterCapital’s incubation programme. FasterCapital will become the technical co-founder, invest $100,000, and provide help in marketing and sales in the following rounds.

Santosh Gupta Jeerlapally, founder and chairman of Collegeday said the partnership will help entrepreneurs to grow their businesses by becoming their technical co-founder, developing their products technically, and investing half of the money the startup is looking to raise.

FasterCapital will become the software developer and develop the startup from A to Z through its internal team. “If you are looking for a technical cofounder or if you want to find a Mentor then please apply. You can also become an investor or invest in CollegeDay,” he added.