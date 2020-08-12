STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Taking the high road as biker, cop and mother

She rides a Royal Enfield Classic 350 much to the awe of many women, who ride scooters, but don’t fail to compliment Susan.

Published: 12th August 2020 07:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th August 2020 03:35 PM   |  A+A-

Susan Shanthi

Susan Shanthi

By Saima Afreen
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Susan Shanthi, a passionate biker, is eagerly waiting, as is everybody, for the pandemic to end so that she can teach biking to more people, especially women. And no, she isn’t just into biking. She’s a full time professional with two young girls whom she’s raising as a single mother.

Her work isn't an usual desk job in a corporate office, the 35-year-old works as constable at Ramgopalpet PS, Hyderabad police. Does that curb her enthusiasm? “No, I plan my duty hours beforehand to pursue bike riding. My colleagues are really supportive in that,” she says.

She rides a Royal Enfield Classic 350 much to the awe of many women, who ride scooters, but don’t fail to compliment Susan. She started learning riding under the guidance of her elder brother. She shares, “I was in Class IX, Railway Girls School, Lalaguda, when I rode Hero Puch and by the time I was in Class X I learnt to ride a Bajaj Boxer.” She has been teaching bike riding to her elder daughter.

“She quite likes it. My husband taunted me when I gave birth to her. Situation worsened after the second baby girl was born. I decided to divorce him and be a single mother.” Her husband had also put restrictions the way she dressed and even forbade her to ride the bike. She refused.

In 2015, she was introduced to the Bikerni group. “Later, I introduced them to my colleagues. We also did a SHE Teams ride. Every Saturday, the group members used to teach bike riding to 250 women before the pandemic began. Now, there are some issues in the group and we are planning to form a new one once the pandemic gets over.” she says. 

She lives with her mother, who provides support in raising her children. “Without my family’s encouragement and help I’d not have come this far,” says the recipient of Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Excellence Award, 2019. She was given the Trishakti Award a year ago and many other small awards and honours followed later.  So what does she want to do after a few years? “I want to open a training school for ladies in honour of my sister, who passed away. Women can learn at any age and they need to know this,” she signs off.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Susan Shanthi BIKER police constable hyderabad lockdown
India Matters
Vaccine against the coronavirus disease, developed by Russia's Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology. (Photo | AFP)
Amid arrival of Sputnik V, expert panel asks states not to procure COVID-19 vaccine separately
Joe Biden (left) and Kamala Harris (right) (File Photo | AP)
Kamala Harris: The girl who strolled on Chennai's Elliot's beach may soon be US VP
Representational Image. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Thiruvananthapuram prison on high alert after 59 inmates test positive for COVID-19
Mary, who is a daily wager, hid a Rs 100 note in a food packet collected by Kudumbasree for the flood- and COVID-hit distressed people of Chellanam. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala daily wager's Rs 100-note in food packet for flood-hit Chellanam wins plaudits

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Businessman Shrinivas Gupta, two daughter with Madhavi’s statue.
Late wife of Karnataka man comes to life as statue for house-warming ceremony
Search operations in progress at the Pettimudi landslide site near Rajamala on Monday | Express
Kerala landslide: Rescue workers retrieve three more bodies, toll climbs to 55
Gallery
On the day rains ravaged many parts of Kerala, another tragedy happened when the Air India Express flight skidded off the runway while landing in bad weather at Kozhikode International Airport. At least 18 persons including the pilots died and over 40 gr
Kozhikode tragedy: Air India Express flight crash lands leaving at least 18 dead, over 40 grievously injured
A massive explosion rocked Beirut on August 4, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. (Photo | AP)
Lebanon blasts: Terror, devastation hit Beirut as explosion death toll mounts to over 100
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp