Trainers go home, gyms still deserted with no workouts yet in Hyderabad

 Cult Fitness Center which has several branches in city has not reopened all their centers.

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Even a week after hundreds of gyms and yoga centers in Hyderabad reopened after remaining shut for five months to curb Covid-19 spread, the response to these gyms have been lukewarm. Speaking to the Express, a representative of O2 gyms in Banjara Hills says, “Despite making sure of all the precautions and following all the guidelines prepared by the government, the response has been tepid since the first day of the reopening.

While on the day one these was no turnout, only in the last two days we have received 5 per cent of members back for the workout.” Sai, owner of Fitness Land, said, “We are doing thermal screening of visitors, checking pulse with oximeters, frequent sanitisation of the machines and we have also stopped group classes at a halt. In the last few days just one or two people have turned up to his gym, while more than 70 people used to take classes in his gym earlier.

People have to understand that workout will also keep them fit to fight the virus,” he added. Cult Fitness Center which has several branches in city has not reopened all their centers. “As gyms were shut for five months, many trainers have also left for their home. We are not expecting many members to rejoin, which is why not many trainers are also required at the gyms,” said a trainer at the Cut. 

