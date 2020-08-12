Two minor girls strangle abusive father to death in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Unable to bear the harassment from their alcoholic father, two daughters killed him at Jagathgirigutta late on Monday night. According to the police, since his wife’s death eight months ago, 45-year-old M Raju had been abusing his daughters mentally and physically. The eldest girl was just 17-years-old and had just completed her Intermediate, while the other was 16 and a school dropout.

Jagathgirigutta Inspector A Ganga Reddy said that a murder case has been registered against the two minors. The family had been residing at Maqdoom Nagar under Jagathgirigutta police limits. After his wife’s death, Raju had been consuming alcohol every day and abusing his daughters. Unable to bear the harassment, the girls strangulated him on Sunday night after he got drunk again. Later, they informed their aunt, who lived close by, about the incident and she alerted the police. Further investigation is underway, said the police.