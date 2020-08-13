AIC-IIITH to incubate 10 startups for its flagship Akash Incubation Programme

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Atal Incubation Centre at the International Institute of Information Technology (AIC-IIITH) has selected 10 startups for its flagship Akash Incubation Programme for tech-based social enterprises working on Sustainable Development goals. AIC-IIITH had received 100 applications from 17 States, out of which 17 were selected for the final round. The selected startups will be supported through their entrepreneurial journey by business coaching, boot camps, and workshops on various topics.