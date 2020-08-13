STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hyderabad theatre person debuts with short stories book

Noor Baig is familiar with every Hyderabadi as an actor-playwright, having given her mark to plays such as Quli: Prince of Hearts or Savaan-e-Hayat.

Mohammad Ali Baig and Noor Baig. (EPS| R Satish Babu)

By Manju Latha Kalanidhi
HYDERABAD:  Noor Baig is familiar with every Hyderabadi as an actor-playwright, having given her mark to plays such as Quli: Prince of Hearts or Savaan-e-Hayat. She has now come up with her debut book titled A-Quaint-Essences. The e-book launched in August is a short collection of stories about these connections, forged over years or over instants, twisting, upturning, or simply adding a brush stroke of meaning to our lives, leaving us different from the people we were before.

This is Noor’s second book, the first being a coffee table book  and an autobiographical presentation of Rajasthani artist Satyapal Varma, a 90-year-old legend known for his realistic art.  A-Quaint-Essences is her first short story book though. So how many of the stories are real? “I would say the stories are all fiction, but inspired by real life people. From people who change your life to one whom you cannot define, they all find space in my book,” shares Noor. 

The book has ten chapters and reflects the aspirations and dreams of Gen Z shows. “The stories have been written a few years ago. The lockdown, I thought was a good time to add some fresh stories. So, lockdown done well,” she says.  About the book, she sums up, In ‘The Food Server’, Rashmi seeks to find closure at an ex-boyfriend’s wedding, finding redemption in an unexpected source. Nine years after losing his son, government employee Abdul in ‘Photocopy’ begins to confront his grief when faced with another bereft soul.

A luxury Dubai hotel is the setting for a jaded PR Manager’s conversation with ‘The Guest’. Meanwhile, octogenarian Ramaiah and 20-something Shahzadi swap perspectives about the Hyderabadi haveli they work in under ‘This Old Mango Tree’. In ‘Body Mind Index’, two gym-mates find that there’s more to magnetism than meets the eye. Amidst a swarm of engineering aspirants, Venkatesh learns to like the career path his parents pick for him in ‘Future Perfect’. A retired adman can’t sleep till he encounters ’Strangers Every Night’. Touring Edinburgh and London, a successful theatre couple try to go ‘Back to the Beginning’. An unnamed street urchin finds God in her own way in ‘Grace is She’. During self-isolation, film actress Asha takes an inward journey into what it means to be ‘Alone’. 

Noor Baig
