Jain Foundation's holy Paryushan on the app

The programme will commence with a live darshan at 7 am, followed by live Pravachan at 9 am and 3.30 pm by Deepakbhai Bardoli.

Image used for representational purpose

By Express News Service

The Jain Foundation, a not-for-profit organisation which is into spreading the core values of Jainism, has announced that it will be hosting a special digital event to commemorate Paryushan, the most important Jain festival in the calendar.

The programme can be viewed on The Jain Foundation app from August 15-22. During the annual holy event of Paryushan, Jains increase their level of spiritual intensity through tools of fasting and prayer as well as meditation. The programme will commence with a live darshan at 7 am, followed by live Pravachan at 9 am and 3.30 pm by Deepakbhai Bardoli.

The events are streamed live on all eight days straight from the AdaniShantigram Jain Temple. The Jain Foundation is the brain child of Ramesh Kumar Shah, Founder of RK Trust, the philanthropic arm of the RK Group and co-created by Neel Shah, Founder Aura and AGM, SPR Constructions, Chennai.

The aim is to bring forth the foundational values of Jainism and make them relevant to the current generation.  Since inception three months ago, the Jain Foundation has hosted over 60 webinars, covering a wide spectrum of topics ranging from philosophy, religion, rituals, devotion, education as well as art and architecture.

