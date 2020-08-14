Vaccine race: Hyderabad-based Biological E Limited ties up with Janssen

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad-based Biological E Limited (BE) has entered into an agreement with Janssen Pharmaceutica NV, part of Johnson & Johnson (J&J), to manufacture drug substances for J&J’s Covid-19 vaccine candidate. As part of the said agreement, J&J will be transferring the manufacturing technology to Biological E. Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine (Ad26.COV2) is currently in the Phase 1/2a of clinical trials, a press release said.

“We are very pleased indeed to collaborate with an organization like Johnson & Johnson. Given the magnitude of the Covid-19 pandemic, our ability to mount an effective response will be predicated on the ability to supply the vaccine globally and in significant quantities. This is best achieved through collaboration,” said Mahima Datla, Managing Director of BE.

IT Minister KT Rama Rao tweeted, “Many congratulations to Biological E team on forging a partnership with @JNJNews for manufacturing Covid-19 vaccine. Yet another resounding endorsement of the Hyderabad vaccine industry’s capabilities.”