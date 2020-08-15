STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Cyberabad police nab teacher-turned-gangster

A five-member gang of inter-State property offenders led by a former teacher, was arrested by the Cyberabad police on Friday.

Published: 15th August 2020 09:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th August 2020 09:56 AM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A five-member gang of inter-State property offenders led by a former teacher, was arrested by the Cyberabad police on Friday. The kingpin of the racket, Kosuri Srinivasa Rao, was initially a stolen property receiver, when he worked as a teacher in Kalwakurthy. But soon he entered the field directly and ran burglary gangs in both Telugu states.

As a Godfather to his gang members, he would plan, arrange logistics before and after the offence and even bail them out from prisons, but was never directly involved in the 48 offences he executed since 2009. The gang was involved in four offences in Cyberabad since their release from prison a month ago.

As part of his modus operandi, Srinivasa Rao would rent a room claiming to be a lecturer. Other gang members would take shelter in this room, while Rao arranged tools for the burglaries. The gang would usually strike at least three houses in one go, hand over the booty to Rao and flee the place.

Smart stealing
A chunk of stolen property was used for hiring advocates, sureties for bail and other expenses of gang members

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Cyberabad police teacher property offenders
India Matters
For representational purposes
Trump administration allows certain exemptions in H-1B, L-1 travel ban
File picture of a Kochi Corporation worker spraying disinfectant inside a school in the city Express
Daily Covid cases cross 1,500-mark, Kerala expects September peak
Ayodhya Ram Temple site. (File Photo | AFP)
After Ram Mandir, now Hindus back construction of Ayodhya mosque
Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani (File Photo | PTI)
Reliance likely to acquire TikTok in India for $5 billion

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the nation during the 74th Independence Day celebrations. (Photo | PTI)
Elections in J&K after completion of delimitation exercise: PM Modi
Independence Day 2020: American singer Mary Millben’s rendition of National Anthem enthral Indians
Gallery
Lionel Messi was supposed to win it alone, the Argentinian charged with somehow masking the failings of an entire club against the most formidable team in Europe. It was a desperate hope, swiftly dashed by a ruthless Bayern Munich side, whose demolition exposed Barcelona's ageing team for what Messi has been saying all along: they are simply not good enough. (Photo | AP)
End of an era! What awaits Lionel Messi's Barcelona as Lisbon humiliation makes downfall complete
Braving coronavirus fear, TNIE lensman Shiba Prasad Sahu has captured the lives of people. and that journey continued even after his encounter with the deadly virus, when he shot with his mobile camera giving us a closer view of what happens in a COVID-19
Take a look at these pictures to get an idea about life inside a COVID ward in Chennai
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp