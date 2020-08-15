Cyberabad police nab teacher-turned-gangster

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A five-member gang of inter-State property offenders led by a former teacher, was arrested by the Cyberabad police on Friday. The kingpin of the racket, Kosuri Srinivasa Rao, was initially a stolen property receiver, when he worked as a teacher in Kalwakurthy. But soon he entered the field directly and ran burglary gangs in both Telugu states.

As a Godfather to his gang members, he would plan, arrange logistics before and after the offence and even bail them out from prisons, but was never directly involved in the 48 offences he executed since 2009. The gang was involved in four offences in Cyberabad since their release from prison a month ago.

As part of his modus operandi, Srinivasa Rao would rent a room claiming to be a lecturer. Other gang members would take shelter in this room, while Rao arranged tools for the burglaries. The gang would usually strike at least three houses in one go, hand over the booty to Rao and flee the place.

Smart stealing

A chunk of stolen property was used for hiring advocates, sureties for bail and other expenses of gang members