Freedom from cooking this Independence Day

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Novotel Hyderabad Airport has introduced a Special Thali this Festive Season for August 13 to celebrate arious festivals like Independence Day, Teej, and Ganesh Chaturthi. The meal features a range of dishes from rural delicacies to home-cooked meals to authentic Indian dishes. The thali is curated by the Executive Chef Varun MB along with his team and is a selection of delectable dishes ranging from traditional to contemporary flavours like Sufyani chukundari kofta, ker sangria pulao, Murgh zafrani karma, Nalli ragani, Galina cafreal, Murgh Wahid Ali, Malabar fish curry and many more. Thali is designed to suit all pallets with both veg and non-veg options. Rubin Cherian, General Manager, Novotel Hyderabad Airport, said “Our chefs have taken inspiration from the dishes which have been part of the culinary journey of the hotel since its inception. We at the hotel have also aligned all our SOPS with Accor’s ALL Safe label to deliver a clean and hygienic experience to all our guests.”

Le Meridien Hyderabad

The hotel’s Executive chef Dolphy Lobby has curated a compact menu of his signature dishes, which include guest favourites like Biryani, Burgers and Pasta. “We are also taking corporate orders that could be catered in the form of a Bento box or a ‘’grab & go’’ meal, the perfect answer to food cravings at any time,” said a press release.The Le Meridien Hyderabad, Marriott of Wheels offerings include out-door catering services for functions. “Safety and health first! We understand only too well the importance of maintaining health and hygiene in these trying times,” the hotel says. The hotel has also opened Latitude, its lobby café.

The Spicy Venue

Telugu delicacies such as Mudda Pappu Avakaya Annam and Nellore Chepala Pulusu for the monsoons. The hotel calls it a contactless menu which can be ordered from their website from 11 am to 3 pm and 5 pm to 8.30 pm. They also have a ‘food gifting’ option where where one can order food for a friend or family who is hungry.

Foozyy Meal Kits

For Independence Day, Foozy Mealkits delivery services is giving aditional 10% off on all our products. where users can order using the code “FREEDOM10”. Users can order food and cook it themselves with the ingredients provided by the service. “You choose your favourite dish to cook and we’ll send you the essential along with the recipe.

What city eateries are offering this I-Day

Signature coffee and morning bakeries in the morning, followed by hand crafted mocktails

and smoothie

Coffee by the in-house master barista right there

Hi-tea with some delicacies that go well with the monsoon evenings