Monsoon ragas to go online this year due to the pandemic

This concert will be followed by some of the live recordings of maestroes from the concerts held in the past.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The annual national music festival Barkha Ritu is back with its monsoon ragas and a bouquet of well-known names in the music world. And due to the Covid-19 pandemic, like several other events, this one, too, is being held on a digital platform on August 15, 16, 29 and 30. It’s been 19 years since this event of melodies came into being. Earlier, in the normal times, the musical evenings would travel to eight cities in India, including Hyderabad, for several days.

Organised by the Banyan Tree each episode, this time, is to feature studio recorded new concerts of noted musicians both from the older and the younger generation. This concert will be followed by some of the live recordings of maestroes from the concerts held in the past.

Mahesh Babu the founder director of Banyan Tree shares, “This pandemic has brought a tough time for the world of performing arts. In such a scenario the art and artistes need our support more than ever before. This concert series will be in the aid of ‘Meri Kala Meri Pehchaan’ a project we have created to support the folk artists across India.”

